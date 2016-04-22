FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Changchun Sinoenergy plans acquisition of Canada's Long Run Exploration
April 22, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Changchun Sinoenergy plans acquisition of Canada's Long Run Exploration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Changchun Sinoenergy Corp

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($354.06 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, acquisition, repay loans and replenish capital

* Says part of proceeds to fund acquisition of Canada’s Long Run Exploration valued at C$787.8 million ($622.72 million)

* Says share trade to remain suspended

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VGFL9t; bit.ly/1SAnqtQ; bit.ly/26joWoc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4960 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1.2651 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
