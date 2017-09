April 25 (Reuters) - Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd

* Says 2015 swings to net loss of 387.8 million yuan ($59.61 million) vs net profit of 76.2 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SYVGcc

