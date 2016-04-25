FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2016 / 8:15 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Imperial Brands: boosted by Goldman Sachs upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Imperial Brands, formerly Imperial Tobacco, gains as much as 2.7 pct

** Goldman Sachs upgrades to “Buy” from “Neutral” following recent underperformance in the stock; PT of 3950p unchanged

** IMB down 8% from its March high of 3898p

** GS believes concerns around recent US Nielsen data highlighting a notable loss in market share by Imperial, and over plain packaging, which comes into force in the UK from May 20, are overdone

** Upcoming catalysts include H1 results on May 4 and co’s Investor Day on June 8, GS says adding that an update on strategy at the Investor Day could drive improved sentiment

** Tobacco company in Feb reported a smaller-than-expected drop in 2015 revenue (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

