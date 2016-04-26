FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Thai Big C expects 2016 sales growth of 3-4 percent
#Corrections News
April 25, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Thai Big C expects 2016 sales growth of 3-4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects mistranslation of “ratio to return” in third bullet point from the initial translation as “gross profit margin”)

April 25 (Reuters) - Big C Supercenter Pcl

* Says expects 2016 sales growth of 3-4 percent from 119 billion baht ($3.39 billion) in 2015 due to new store openings, CEO Robert James Cissell says during annual shareholder meeting

* This compares with a decline of 1.8 percent in 2015

* Says expects ratio to return at 12 percent in 2016

* Plans to open six new large scale hypermarkets this year versus two last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.1200 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
