April 26 (Reuters) - Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit down 1.6 percent y/y at 150.3 million yuan ($23.15 million)

* Says to disband its Beijing fashion unit due to weak economy and impact of e-commerce

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ue5LaO; bit.ly/1MV8eW9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4934 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)