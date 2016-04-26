BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors: fuel economy data manipulation not confirmed in cars sold overseas

April 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp

* Mitsubishi motors exec says unlikely that issue will have significant impact on exhaust levels

* Mitsubishi motors exec says wants to finish determining accurate fuel economy of mini cars involved in manipulation after long may holidays

* Mitsubishi motors exec: prioritising handling fuel economy issue although development of new vehicle models not stopped

* Mitsubishi exec says has not confirmed any fuel economy data manipulation in vehicles sold overseas