FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors: fuel economy data manipulation not confirmed in cars sold overseas
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 26, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors: fuel economy data manipulation not confirmed in cars sold overseas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp

* Mitsubishi motors exec says unlikely that issue will have significant impact on exhaust levels

* Mitsubishi motors exec says wants to finish determining accurate fuel economy of mini cars involved in manipulation after long may holidays

* Mitsubishi motors exec: prioritising handling fuel economy issue although development of new vehicle models not stopped

* Mitsubishi exec says has not confirmed any fuel economy data manipulation in vehicles sold overseas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.