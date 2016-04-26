FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Temasek's Americas head Boon Sim to leave
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Singapore Temasek's Americas head Boon Sim to leave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings’ head of Americas, Boon Sim, will leave the firm on May 1, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Boon had joined Temasek in 2012 from Credit Suisse , where his last role was the Swiss bank’s head of global mergers and acquisitions.

“We announced internally earlier this month that Boon will be leaving Temasek and relinquishing his current executive responsibilities on May 1,” a Temasek spokesman said in an email.

“Boon had indicated his desire to relinquish his executive positions since the end of last year for personal and family reasons.”

The news came as Temasek announced an internal reorganisation on Tuesday to bring together its sector and market investment teams in a new investment group headed by its top investment professionals.

Chia Song Hwee and Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara will be appointed as presidents of Temasek International on May 1. Dilhan will also take over Boon’s Americas role.

Temasek owns stakes in some of Singapore’s biggest companies, Chinese banks and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.