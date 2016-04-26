FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-UK builders: easing Brexit concerns boost ahead of results
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 26, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-UK builders: easing Brexit concerns boost ahead of results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

** UK housebuilders rally for a second consecutive day as weakening odds for a Brexit vote tempts investors back into a laggard sector

** On Monday, bookmakers’ odds shift sharply towards Britain voting to remain in the EU, following U.S. President Barack Obama comments backing this outcome

** Sector among FTSE top 10 pct gainers: Persimmon >+2%, Taylor Wimpey +2%, Barratt +1.6%

** Crest Nicholson +3% & 2nd top of midcap list , where Bellway and Capital & Counties also feature

** Brexit concerns have fueled a sell-off in the sector YTD (from -c.5% to -c.23%) bringing valuations down, which, along with healthy dividends make stocks more appealing

** Investors have enjoyed larger and faster special payouts from the builders over past yr or so

** On forward P/E basis vs their respective 10 yr medians, TW -10%, BDEV -c.17% & PSN -c.8%; expected divi yield for current FY >5% on all three stocks

** Rally also precedes upcoming results (TW: April 28 & BDEV: May 11)

** Longer-term, worries over runaway house prices, particularly in London, likely to remain a headwind for sector

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.