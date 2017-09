April 26 (Reuters) - Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement on theme park project, with investment about 600 million yuan ($92.41 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on April 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qye1vh; bit.ly/1reEZUl

