BRIEF-Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel returns to profit, applies for listing resumption
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel returns to profit, applies for listing resumption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 69.7 million yuan ($10.73 million) in 2015 versus net loss of 463.9 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 returns to profit of 1.7 million yuan versus net loss of 5.8 million yuan year ago

* Says to submit application to Shenzhen stock exchange for listing resumption

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rwIxlc; bit.ly/1SHbZ0o; bit.ly/26qWyR2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4954 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
