April 26, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end higher; rupee weaker, o/n overnight rate falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, April 26 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks ended higher on Tuesday, helped by strong results of cement companies and ahead of inflation data for April, due on May 1, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.48 percent, or 163.18 points, at 33,847.74.

“Mostly buying was seen in oil and gas stocks in the beginning of the trading session. OGDCL results were sentiment dampening and resulted in correction in the market towards the end,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Shares of Lucky Cement Ltd rose 1.63 percent to 555 rupees, while those of Pakistan Oilfields Ltd fell 1.68 percent to 299 rupees.

Volume increased 50 percent to 258 million shares and value rose 86 percent to 11.9 billion rupees ($114 million).

The rupee ended at 104.78/104.83 against the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 104.76/104.80.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.10 percent from Thursday’s close of 6.35 percent.

Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

