April 26 (Reuters) - Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit up 26.4 percent y/y at 2.1 billion yuan ($323.35 million)

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Yida China Holdings

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SHg7gP; bit.ly/1Spzc8z

($1 = 6.4945 Chinese yuan renminbi)