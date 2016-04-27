FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-StanChart: slips from 6-month high on Deutsche Bank downgrade
#Hot Stocks
April 27, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-StanChart: slips from 6-month high on Deutsche Bank downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Standard Chartered’s shares down 3.4%, top fallers on the FTSE 100

** Deutsche Bank downgrades STAN to “sell” from “hold”; cuts PT to 454p from 460p as it believes revenue outlook remains challenging

** Stock rose to a 6-month high on Tuesday as profits weren’t as bad as first feared

** The long-term valuation of STAN should be driven by 2018 returns, not near-term improvements in credit quality, Deutsche Bank says

** Valuation metrics expensive with stock’s P/E at 141% premium to peers (Thomson Reuters data)

** Analysts skewed bearish with median PT of 490 pence, or nearly 12 pct below current levels (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

