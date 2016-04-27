FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Foxtons: cautions of challenging H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Foxtons Group Plc -2% despite strong Q1 results, as British estate agent cautions of a challenging H1

** Co says expects difficult H1 with reduced sales pipeline entering into Q2 & underlying short term impact on deal volumes of Brexit uncertainty

** C.60% 30X 30-day avg vol through in 1.5 hrs

** How long Brexit uncertainty will persist is highly uncertain, Numis says, forecasting 5% reduction in 2016 London transactions (vs. flat previously)

** For slower Q2 sales pipeline vs last yr, Foxtons also points towards slowdown in investment after a rush to close deals before April, when a new property surcharge came into play

** Numis cuts core FY EBITDA forecast to £47m from £50m

** Stock down c.17% YTD

** UK homebuilders have had a choppy 2016 so far as the Brexit vote and worries over London house prices weigh

