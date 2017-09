(Refiles with additional bullet point and link)

April 27 (Reuters) - Future Land Holdings Co Ltd

* Says Q1 swings to net loss of 193.7 million yuan ($29.83 million) versus net profit of 32.6 million yuan year ago

* Says it plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan bonds

