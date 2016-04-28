BRIEF-Taiwan's SPIL says it resolved to terminate stake deal with Tsinghua Unigroup

April 28 (Reuters) - Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd , a semiconductor test and packaging company, said on Thursday:

* The company’s board will authorize company chairman and/or another designated person in executing a termination agreement with Tsinghua Unigroup and to fully handle all matters relating to terminating the private placement in accordance with law.

* SPIL said earlier this week it has frozen plans to sell a nearly $2 billion stake to Chinese state-backed conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup until the incoming Taipei government clarifies its policy on investment from the mainland. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Faith Hung)