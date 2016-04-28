FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery's 2015 net loss widens, implements delisting risk warning
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 28, 2016 / 4:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery's 2015 net loss widens, implements delisting risk warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net loss widens to 243.1 million yuan ($37.48 million) from 191.2 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 net profit up 490.4 percent y/y at 162.2 million yuan

* Says to implement delisting risk warning from April 29 after it reported net losses for two years in a row

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Su5Buu; bit.ly/1SLKhzN; bit.ly/1SRqeCZ; bit.ly/1QBZ1g4

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
