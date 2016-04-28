FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEC .T-2015/16 group results
April 28, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEC .T-2015/16 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast. Forecast figures are based on IFRS)
Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
NEC Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT
              Mar 31, 2016    Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2017      YEAR
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO         COMPANY       COMPANY
                 RESULTS         RESULTS        FORECAST     H1 FORECAST
  Sales         2.82 trln       2.94 trln       2.88 trln
               (-3.9 pct)      (-3.5 pct)
  Operating      107.31          128.08          100.00
               (-16.2 pct)     (+20.6 pct)
  Recurring       82.74          112.11
               (-26.2 pct)     (+62.1 pct)
Net
  Net             68.75           57.30           50.00
               (+20.0 pct)     (+69.8 pct)
  EPS           26.45 yen       22.05 yen       19.24 yen
  Ann Div       6.00 yen        4.00 yen        6.00 yen
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q4 Div       6.00 yen        4.00 yen        6.00 yen

NOTE - NEC Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
