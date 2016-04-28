FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -2015/16 group results (SEC)
April 28, 2016 / 8:36 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -2015/16 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(fixes format and addds operating profit figures for latest result and year-ago result, adds
EPS basic forecast figure)
Apr 28 (Reuters)-
          Panasonic Corp
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        
                Mar 31, 2016    Mar 31, 2015   Mar 31, 2017     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    
  Sales           7.55 trln       7.72 trln      7.60 trln
                 (-2.1 pct)      (-0.3 pct)
  Operating        415.71          381.91         310.00
                 (+8.8 pct)     (+25.2 pct)
  Pretax           217.05          182.46         300.00
                 (+19.0 pct)     (-11.5 pct)
  Net              193.26          179.49         145.00
                 (+7.7 pct)      (+49.0 pct)
  EPS             83.40 yen       77.65 yen
  EPS Diluted     83.39 yen       77.64 yen
  EPS Basic                                       62.47 yen
  Ann Div         25.00 yen       18.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       8.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         15.00 yen       10.00 yen

NOTE - Panasonic Corp.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6752.T

