REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -2015/16 group results (SEC)

(fixes format and addds operating profit figures for latest result and year-ago result, adds EPS basic forecast figure) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 7.55 trln 7.72 trln 7.60 trln (-2.1 pct) (-0.3 pct) Operating 415.71 381.91 310.00 (+8.8 pct) (+25.2 pct) Pretax 217.05 182.46 300.00 (+19.0 pct) (-11.5 pct) Net 193.26 179.49 145.00 (+7.7 pct) (+49.0 pct) EPS 83.40 yen 77.65 yen EPS Diluted 83.39 yen 77.64 yen EPS Basic 62.47 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 15.00 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6752.T