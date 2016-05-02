FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Datasection -2015/16 group results
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 2, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-Datasection -2015/16 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 2 (Reuters)- 
Datasection Inc. 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to      
                Mar 31, 2016    Mar 31, 2015       Mar 31, 2017    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO            COMPANY     
                   RESULTS         RESULTS           FORECAST    
  Sales            439 mln         376 mln       520 mln - 720 mln
                 (+16.8 pct)     (+18.7 pct)      (+18.2 - +63.7 pct)
  Operating        28 mln          85 mln         20 mln - 150 mln
                 (-66.7 pct)     (+49.8 pct)      (-29.9 - +425.6 pct)
  Recurring        36 mln          85 mln         20 mln - 150 mln
                 (-57.5 pct)     (+42.5 pct)      (-45.2 - +310.7 pct)
Net
  Net              26 mln          63 mln         10 mln - 81 mln
                 (-58.5 pct)     (+39.6 pct)      (-58.8 - +209.3 pct)
  EPS             2.57 yen        7.24 yen      1.05 yen - 7.85 yen
  EPS Diluted     2.26 yen        6.02 yen
  Ann Div            NIL             NIL                NIL
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL                NIL
  -Q4 Div            NIL             NIL                NIL

    NOTE - Datasection Inc..
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3905.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.