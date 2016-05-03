FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-RSA Insurance: hits 7-month high on Barclays upgrade
May 3, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-RSA Insurance: hits 7-month high on Barclays upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Insurer RSA Insurance’s shares rises as much as 6.2% to its highest since Sept 2015; second-largest FTSE 100 gainer

** Barclays raises PT by 19% to 545p, upgrades to “Overweight” from “Equalweight”

** Barclays reckons RSA has set out a realistic plan to achieve its ambition to close the gap to the best in class players in each of its core markets by 2018

** Brokerage sees significant upside to RSA if it progresses towards its targets, even if it does not hit its ambitions by 2018

** Median PT of 17 analysts covering stock is 486p; 4 have “buy” or higher rating, 10 have “hold”, and 1 has “strong sell” rating

** RSA shares easily outperforming 0.1 pct dip in Stoxx 600 Insurance Index. RSA top boost on the sector index, followed by UK rival Admiral which is up 3.1 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

