BUZZ-IPF: top midcap loser on persisting Poland worries
May 4, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-IPF: top midcap loser on persisting Poland worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** International Personal Finance -c.10% & top FTSE midcap loser after consumer credit lender fails to satisfy concerns about its trading in Poland, part of its biggest market

** In its home credit business, IPF notes intense competition from digital and payday operators in Poland-Lithuania impacting performance & credit issued contracted by 2%

** RBC forecasts that IPF can mitigate half of the negative pricing impact in Poland from regulatory change; sees 2016 PBT of £94.9 mln versus co-compiled consensus of £95.1 mln

** Co earlier ests Polish change impact of c.30 mln stg

** About half of full day’s avg volume through in the first 25 mins

** Stock -c.47% y/y vs -4% for the FTSE 250 index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
