FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan shares end higher; rupee stronger, o/n overnight rates fall
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 4, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end higher; rupee stronger, o/n overnight rates fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, May 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks rose for a second straight session on Wednesday to hit their highest level in eight-and-a-half months, on expectations the country’s stock market would soon be included into the MSCI index, dealers said.

Pakistan was excluded from the emerging markets index and classified as a higher-risk frontier market after the Karachi Stock Exchange was temporarily closed in late 2008 to prevent investors from withdrawing funds.

“Across the board major sectors performed on expectations that the Pakistan Stock Exchange would soon be declassified from current frontier market status,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

“In addition, expectations of tax relief in the coming budget also played a positive role.”

The benchmark 100-share index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 1.20 percent, or 420.26 points, higher at 35,317.56, after rising as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the session to hit its highest level since Aug. 20, 2015.

Among major gainers, Habib Bank Ltd rose 1.2 percent, MCB Bank Ltd increased 1.6 percent, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd added 0.6 percent and Engro Corp Ltd advanced 3.2 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.67/104.71 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 104.73/104.77.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 4.50 percent from Tuesday’s close of 5.75 percent. ($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.