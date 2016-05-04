Pakistan shares end higher; rupee stronger, o/n overnight rates fall

KARACHI, May 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks rose for a second straight session on Wednesday to hit their highest level in eight-and-a-half months, on expectations the country’s stock market would soon be included into the MSCI index, dealers said.

Pakistan was excluded from the emerging markets index and classified as a higher-risk frontier market after the Karachi Stock Exchange was temporarily closed in late 2008 to prevent investors from withdrawing funds.

“Across the board major sectors performed on expectations that the Pakistan Stock Exchange would soon be declassified from current frontier market status,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

“In addition, expectations of tax relief in the coming budget also played a positive role.”

The benchmark 100-share index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 1.20 percent, or 420.26 points, higher at 35,317.56, after rising as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the session to hit its highest level since Aug. 20, 2015.

Among major gainers, Habib Bank Ltd rose 1.2 percent, MCB Bank Ltd increased 1.6 percent, Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd added 0.6 percent and Engro Corp Ltd advanced 3.2 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.67/104.71 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 104.73/104.77.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 4.50 percent from Tuesday’s close of 5.75 percent. ($1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)