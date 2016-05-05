FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Inmarsat: top Stoxx telecoms loser on outlook cut, weak Q1
May 5, 2016

BUZZ-Inmarsat: top Stoxx telecoms loser on outlook cut, weak Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Satellite firm Inmarsat -5% to its lowest in over 1 yr & top Stoxx 600 telecommunications loser after co cuts FY revs guidance, citing tough trading environment & weakening demand

** Top vols mover on FTSE 100 loser, with >2/3rd 30-day avg vol through in c.10 mins

* Co sees 2016 revs, excl Ligado, of between $1.175 bln-$1.250 bln, $50 mln less than before, partly due to deferral of some revs into next yr

** Q1 revs -2% at $298.6 mln & EBITDA -6% at $166.2 mln, due to headwinds in maritime & enterprise units

** Haitong analysts say numbers 4% & 3% worse respectively than co-compiled consensus

