FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Man Group: bottom of Stoxx finservices on Citi's double cut
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 6, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Man Group: bottom of Stoxx finservices on Citi's double cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Man Group, the world’s biggest listed hedge fund, -c.7% & top Stoxx 600 financial services loser after Citi double ratings downgrade to “sell”

** Citi says performance in co’s flagship systematic trading arm, AHL, particularly disappointing (-13% since mid-Feb)

** Slashes 2016E, 2017E EPS forecasts by 35%-40% (now 31%-38% below consensus)

** >1/3rd 30-day avg vol through on Man in 20 mins

** Earlier this week, EM-focused Aberdeen Asset Management posted H1 underlying PBT -40% & says EM slump likely to lead to further asset outflows

** Citi downgrades Man to “sell” & cuts TP to 120p (stock has 9 “buy” or higher, 6 “hold” & 2 “sell” or lower & median TP of 171.41p, Reuters data shows)

** Man also 2nd top loser on FTSE midcap ; YTD, stock -c.19% vs -4% for index

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.