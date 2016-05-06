BUZZ-Man Group: bottom of Stoxx finservices on Citi's double cut

** Man Group, the world’s biggest listed hedge fund, -c.7% & top Stoxx 600 financial services loser after Citi double ratings downgrade to “sell”

** Citi says performance in co’s flagship systematic trading arm, AHL, particularly disappointing (-13% since mid-Feb)

** Slashes 2016E, 2017E EPS forecasts by 35%-40% (now 31%-38% below consensus)

** >1/3rd 30-day avg vol through on Man in 20 mins

** Earlier this week, EM-focused Aberdeen Asset Management posted H1 underlying PBT -40% & says EM slump likely to lead to further asset outflows

** Citi downgrades Man to “sell” & cuts TP to 120p (stock has 9 “buy” or higher, 6 “hold” & 2 “sell” or lower & median TP of 171.41p, Reuters data shows)

** Man also 2nd top loser on FTSE midcap ; YTD, stock -c.19% vs -4% for index