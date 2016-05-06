FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Inmarsat: brokerages back away after FY warning
May 6, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Inmarsat: brokerages back away after FY warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Inmarsat -5%, 2nd top FTSE 100 loser & on track for worst 2-day loss since late 2011 as brokerages back away from satellite firm after disappointing Q1, FY rev warning

** Just under 1X 30-day avg vol through in less than 1 hr of trading, after at least four brokerages cut TP on stock

** Co cuts FY rev forecast citing trading environment & weakening demand on Thurs; underlines challenges in legacy business & GX operational taking longer-than-expected, delaying rev generation

** Analysts say road back to growth looks difficult, with one pointing to troubled shipping market, depressed energy industry & weaker business aviation segment

** Natixis cuts to 865p from 940p, HSBC to 940p from 1010p & Barclays to 860p from 950p (median TP on stock at 1039.66p previously, according to Reuters data)

** Berenberg trims to 880p from 890p & says valuation not cheap even after underperformance

** Stock -c.24% YTD, but at Thurs close of 863p still ahead of StarMine Intrinsic Value Estimate of 829.94p

