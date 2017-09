May 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd

* Says Chairman Lou Dingbo resigns due to personal reasons

* Says unit signs agreement to invest 306 million yuan ($47.09 million) to set up JV with Japan’s Tsumura & Co

