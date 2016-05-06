Pakistan shares edged up; rupee stronger, o/n overnight rates fall

KARACHI, May 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan shares closed marginally higher on Friday, paring early gains as investors chose to book profits after the stock index hit its highest level in nearly nine months.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.09 percent, or 32.21 points, higher at 35,973.68, after rising as much as 0.7 percent earlier in the session to its highest level since Aug. 12, 2015.

It gained more than 1,370 points, 4 percent, in the three sessions of gains to Thursday on continued expectations the country’s stock market would soon be included into the MSCI index. For the week, it added 3.6 percent, the second straight weekly gain.

“Market mainly witnessed good profit-taking, it’s end of the week, investors appeared keen to book profits and come back on Monday to see how the market behaves,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd fell 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

D G Khan Cement Company Ltd and Maple Leaf Cement Factory declined 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

The rupee ended at 104.64/104.68 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 104.65/104.70.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.70 percent from Thursday’s close of 5.80 percent.