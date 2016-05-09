FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -2015/16 group results (SEC)
May 9, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-Wacoal Holdings -2015/16 group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds EPS diluted)
May 9 (Reuters)- 
Wacoal Holdings Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT
              Mar 31, 2016    Mar 31, 2015   Mar 31, 2017      YEAR
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales          202.92          191.77         203.00        104.00
               (+5.8 pct)      (-1.0 pct)     (+0.0 pct)    (-1.6 pct)
  Operating       13.87            7.08          10.00          6.00
               (+95.8 pct)     (-48.9 pct)    (-27.9 pct)  (-38.0 pct)
  Pretax          14.96           11.34          14.50         10.00
               (+31.9 pct)     (-24.6 pct)    (-3.1 pct)    (-6.1 pct)
  Net             11.16            8.44          10.00          6.80
               (+32.2 pct)     (-16.4 pct)    (-10.4 pct)   (-9.1 pct)
  EPS           79.23 yen       59.95 yen      71.00 yen    48.28 yen
  EPS Diluted   79.00 yen       59.80 yen
  Ann Div       33.00 yen       30.00 yen      33.00 yen
  -Q2 Div
  -Q4 Div       33.00 yen       30.00 yen      33.00 yen

NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3591.T

