FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan shares edge higher; rupee stronger, o/n rates flat
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 17, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Pakistan shares edge higher; rupee stronger, o/n rates flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, May 17 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks edged higher in volatile trade on Tuesday, led by a rise in global oil prices, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.03 percent, or 11.75 points, at 36,137.12.

The index went up as much as 265 points intraday led by oil stocks as international oil prices hit a six-month high, said Hammad Aman, manager, equity sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Oil traded at around $49 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by supply outages in Nigeria, Canada and other producers that are eroding a persistent glut.

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd gained 1.57 percent, while Pakistan Oilfields Ltd rose 0.38 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.66/104.72 against the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 104.69/104.74

Overnight rates in the money market were steady at 6.20 percent from the previous session.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.