May 10, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares close higher; rupee stronger, o/n overnight rates fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, May 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed at a record high on Tuesday, rising for the sixth straight session, led by cement stocks while hopes the country’s main stock exchange would soon be included in a key emerging markets index also boosted sentiment.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.08 percent, or 30.13 points, higher at 36,265.12, after rising as much as 0.3 percent earlier in the session.

Dewan Cement Ltd gained 5.56 percent, while Lucky Cement rose 1.7 percent.

Some profit-taking was seen in banking stocks. MCB Bank Ltd fell 0.07 percent, United Bank Limited dropped 1.89 percent and Habib Bank Ltd declined 0.02 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.63/104.68 per dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 104.68/104.71.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.00 percent from Monday’s close of 6.10 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan

