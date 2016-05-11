Export-Import Bank of Korea eyes US dollar bonds

HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea is preparing an issue of US dollar bonds, according to a request for proposals inviting banks to bid for the deal.

Proposals are due tomorrow and the bonds are expected to hit the market later this month.

The state-run South Korean lender, which is rated on par with the sovereign at Aa2/AA-/AA-, kicked off the year with a $400 million Green bond in February, and has since issued a 750 million three-year.

Kexim’s last US dollar benchmark priced last November, when it raised $1.75 billion in two tranches. ($1 = 0.8789 euros) (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh)