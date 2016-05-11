FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -2015/16 group results (IFRS)
May 11, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -2015/16 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 11 (Reuters)- 
DeNA Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended   3 months to        
                Mar 31, 2016    Mar 31, 2015   Jun 30, 2016      
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    
  Sales            143.71          142.42          38.20
                 (+0.9 pct)      (-21.5 pct)  (+1.3 pct)
  Operating         19.82           24.76 6.60
                 (-20.0 pct)     (-53.4 pct)    (+64.7 pct)
  Pretax            20.85           28.44
                 (-26.7 pct)     (-48.2 pct)
  Net               11.33           14.95           4.90
                 (-24.2 pct)     (-52.8 pct)   (+139.1 pct)
  EPS Basic       78.76 yen      115.35 yen      33.79 yen
  EPS Diluted     78.61 yen      115.00 yen
  Ann Div         20.00 yen       20.00 yen
  -Q2 Div            NIL             NIL            NIL
  -Q4 Div         20.00 yen       20.00 yen

NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
