REFILE-TABLE-DeNA -2015/16 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) May 11 (Reuters)- DeNA Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended 3 months to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Jun 30, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 143.71 142.42 38.20 (+0.9 pct) (-21.5 pct) (+1.3 pct) Operating 19.82 24.76 6.60 (-20.0 pct) (-53.4 pct) (+64.7 pct) Pretax 20.85 28.44 (-26.7 pct) (-48.2 pct) Net 11.33 14.95 4.90 (-24.2 pct) (-52.8 pct) (+139.1 pct) EPS Basic 78.76 yen 115.35 yen 33.79 yen EPS Diluted 78.61 yen 115.00 yen Ann Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - DeNA Co Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2432.T