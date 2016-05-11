FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-TABLE-Disco -2015/16 group results
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
May 11, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-Disco -2015/16 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds 3 months forecast)
May 11 (Reuters)- 
Disco Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   Year ended      Year ended   3 months to     NEXT
                Mar 31, 2016    Mar 31, 2015   Jun 30, 2016     YEAR
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST
  Sales            127.85          125.92          28.60        55.20
                 (+1.5 pct)      (+20.0 pct)    (-16.4 pct)  (-17.1 pct)
  Operating         30.34           26.76           5.80        10.20
                 (+13.4 pct)     (+54.2 pct)    (-41.5 pct)  (-42.5 pct)
  Recurring         30.69           26.49           5.80        10.30
                 (+15.9 pct)     (+51.8 pct)    (-40.5 pct)  (-42.2 pct)
  Net               23.10           20.07           4.50         7.70
                 (+15.1 pct)     (+66.0 pct)    (-30.8 pct)  (-36.1 pct)
  EPS            646.09 yen      580.71 yen       125.75 yen  215.17 yen
  EPS Diluted    642.24 yen      561.50 yen
  Ann Div        315.00 yen      160.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         85.00 yen       72.00 yen      54.00 yen
  -Q4 Div        230.00 yen       88.00 yen

NOTE - Disco Corp.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6146.T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.