BUZZ-Compass: robust US demand boosts shares
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 11, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Compass: robust US demand boosts shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Compass, the world’s biggest caterer, hits over 2-week high on stronger Q2, reiterates full-year outlook

** Strong growth in North America and Europe more than made up for ongoing weakness in Australia, Brazil and some other remote and offshore businesses, co says

** “These results should remind investors of the strength of the equity story and quality of management,” RBC Capital says, as it maintains “Outperform” rating

** Stock +1.5%, 3rd-top riser on FTSE 100 (otherwise dominated by commodity stocks)

** Last month no. 2 caterer Sodexo kept its full-year and medium-term goals after H1 profit rise (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

