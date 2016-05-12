FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thai Pruksa raises 2016 revenue target to $1.5 bln
May 12, 2016 / 5:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Thai Pruksa raises 2016 revenue target to $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Pruksa Real Estate Pcl

* Raises 2016 revenue target to 53 billion baht ($1.5 billion) after strong 23.8 percent rise in first quarter, co-CEO, Lersak Chuladesa says

* Previous target at 52 billion baht

* Says expects property market in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to grow 8 percent in 2016

* Says government’s property measures help boost sales in first quarter Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.2400 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)

