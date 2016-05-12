FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -Q1 group results (IFRS)
May 12, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -Q1 group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
NEXON Co.,Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to
                  Mar 31, 2016        Mar 31, 2015     Dec 31, 2016
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales               57.50               51.97        94.97 - 97.77
                   (+10.6 pct)         (+9.4 pct)      (+0.3 - +3.3 pct)
  Operating            3.70               22.22        15.20 - 17.59
                   (-83.3 pct)         (+4.9 pct)     (-54.7 - -47.6 pct)
  Pretax            loss 2.01             24.68        10.39 - 12.78
                                       (+13.4 pct)    (-72.8 - -66.6 pct)
  Net               loss 6.27             18.54         4.05 - 6.07
                                       (+14.8 pct)    (-87.2 - -80.8 pct)
  EPS Basic      loss 14.43 yen         43.05 yen   9.32 yen - 13.96 yen
  EPS Diluted    loss 14.43 yen         41.96 yen
  Ann Div                               10.00 yen        10.00 yen
  -Q2 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               5.00 yen         5.00 yen
NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
