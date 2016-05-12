REFILE-TABLE-NEXON -Q1 group results (IFRS)

(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 57.50 51.97 94.97 - 97.77 (+10.6 pct) (+9.4 pct) (+0.3 - +3.3 pct) Operating 3.70 22.22 15.20 - 17.59 (-83.3 pct) (+4.9 pct) (-54.7 - -47.6 pct) Pretax loss 2.01 24.68 10.39 - 12.78 (+13.4 pct) (-72.8 - -66.6 pct) Net loss 6.27 18.54 4.05 - 6.07 (+14.8 pct) (-87.2 - -80.8 pct) EPS Basic loss 14.43 yen 43.05 yen 9.32 yen - 13.96 yen EPS Diluted loss 14.43 yen 41.96 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T