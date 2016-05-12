FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -2015/16 group results
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -2015/16 group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast)
May 12 (Reuters)- 
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended           Year to           
                Mar 31, 2016    Mar 31, 2015       Mar 31, 2017         
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO            COMPANY          
                   RESULTS         RESULTS           FORECAST        
  Sales            214.10          167.89        250.00 - 270.00
                 (+27.5 pct)     (+8.3 pct)      (+16.8 - +26.1 pct)
  Operating         26.02           16.43         27.00 - 33.00
                 (+58.4 pct)     (+55.8 pct)      (+3.8 - +26.8 pct)
  Recurring         25.32           16.98         27.00 - 33.00
                 (+49.1 pct)     (+35.5 pct)      (+6.6 - +30.3 pct)
Net
  Net               19.88            9.83         17.00 - 21.00
                (+102.3 pct)     (+49.0 pct)     (-14.5 - +5.6 pct)
  EPS            163.04 yen       84.34 yen  139.39 yen - 172.19 yen
  EPS Diluted    162.72 yen       84.20 yen
  Ann Div         48.00 yen       30.00 yen   41.00 yen - 51.00 yen
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       10.00 yen          10.00 yen
  -Q4 Div         38.00 yen       20.00 yen   31.00 yen - 41.00 yen

NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd.
Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T

