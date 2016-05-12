REFILE-TABLE-Square Enix HD -2015/16 group results

(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2015  Mar 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO  COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS  FORECAST Sales 214.10 167.89 250.00 - 270.00 (+27.5 pct) (+8.3 pct) (+16.8 - +26.1 pct) Operating 26.02 16.43  27.00 - 33.00 (+58.4 pct) (+55.8 pct)  (+3.8 - +26.8 pct) Recurring 25.32 16.98  27.00 - 33.00 (+49.1 pct) (+35.5 pct)  (+6.6 - +30.3 pct) Net Net 19.88 9.83  17.00 - 21.00 (+102.3 pct) (+49.0 pct)  (-14.5 - +5.6 pct) EPS 163.04 yen 84.34 yen 139.39 yen - 172.19 yen EPS Diluted 162.72 yen 84.20 yen Ann Div 48.00 yen 30.00 yen 41.00 yen - 51.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen  10.00 yen -Q4 Div 38.00 yen 20.00 yen 31.00 yen - 41.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd. Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9684.T