BRIEF-Foxconn founder Gou issues open letter to Sharp staff after Sharp earnings
#Computer Hardware
May 12, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foxconn founder Gou issues open letter to Sharp staff after Sharp earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Foxconn founder Gou issues open letter to Sharp staff after Sharp issues earnings, names new CEO

* Sharp financial results “sub-par” - Foxconn’s Gou in letter to Sharp staff

* Need to reduce Sharp workforce after “close review” - Foxconn’s Gou to Sharp staff

* Level of inefficiency throughout Sharp operations means turnaround only if costs are reduced - Foxconn’s Gou

* Will handle staff cuts “responsibly and sensitively” - Foxconn’s Gou

* Wages, year-end bonus levels to return to original levels from May 2016, no more wage cuts - Foxconn’s Gou

* Foxconn’s Gou to personally guarantee credit for preferred stock buy-backs - Foxconn letter Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
