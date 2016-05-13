FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dongcheng Biochemicals plans to acquire stake in two firms via cash, share issue
May 13, 2016 / 3:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dongcheng Biochemicals plans to acquire stake in two firms via cash, share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to acquire 70 percent stake in Biological products firm for 315 million yuan ($48.31 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to acquire 83.5 percent stake in pharmaceutical firm for 65.1 million yuan via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 380 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T9nCP9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5209 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
