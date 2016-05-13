TABLE-Japan Rental Housing investments -6 MTH results

May 13 (Reuters) Japan Rental Housing investments inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2016 ended Sep 30, 2015 to Sep 30, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.94 7.78 8.08 8.08 (+2.1 pct ) (+7.3 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 2.82 2.72 2.70 2.79 (+3.7 pct ) (+9.9 pct ) (-4.5 pct ) (+3.4 pct ) Div 1,722 yen 1,747 yen 1,700 yen 1,700 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8986.T