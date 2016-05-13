TABLE-Mori Trust Sogo Reit -6 MTH results

May 13 (Reuters) Mori Trust Sogo Reit Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2016 ended Sep 30, 2015 to Sep 30, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 8.56 12.98 8.67 8.83 (-34.0 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) (+1.3 pct ) (+1.9 pct ) Net 4.48 6.43 4.52 4.62 (-30.4 pct ) (+15.5 pct ) (+0.8 pct ) (+2.4 pct ) Div 3,520 yen 4,530 yen 3,550 yen 3,570 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8961.T