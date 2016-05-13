FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BUZZ-Inmarsat: falls on negative read-through from Eutelsat
May 13, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BUZZ-Inmarsat: falls on negative read-through from Eutelsat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say main reason for share price weakness: Eutelsat read)

** Inmarsat -c.3% & top FTSE 100 loser

** Peer Eutelsat cuts outlook, sending its shares -27%

** Taken from Fri’s low, Inmarsat has lost c.780 mln stg of its market cap since May 4, day before it cut FY revs guidance, citing tough trading environment & weakening demand

** Citi this week lowers its 2016-2018 rev, excl Ligado, forecast by 5-6% ($1.298 bln-$1.499 bln)

** Says co’s new FY rev target still looks challenging (new target: revs, excl Ligado, of $1.175 bln-$1.250 bln)

** At least 4 other brokerages have trimmed their TPs on the stock after results

** Stock down 30% YTD vs c.2% for broader index

