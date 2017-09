(Refiles with correct link)

May 13 (Reuters) - Bringspring Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire a 49 percent stake in Shanghai’s Meehealth Information Technology for 201.9 million yuan ($30.96 million) via cash, share issue

($1 = 6.5214 Chinese yuan renminbi)