Pakistan shares close higher; rupee strengthens, o/n rates fall

KARACHI, May 13 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed higher on Friday, posting their eight session of gains in nine, in cautious trade after the country’s Supreme Court refused to probe the Panama Papers leak case that linked the prime minister’s family to offshore wealth, dealers said.

Last month, the government had sent a letter to the supreme court registrar, requesting that the chief justice constitute a high-level judicial commission to investigate allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Leaked documents from the Mossack Fonseca law firm in Panama last month showed that the prime minister’s sons Hassan and Hussain, and daughter Maryam, owned at least three offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The benchmark 100-share index at the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.20 percent, or 73.73 points, at 36,122.49.

“Investors were a bit cautious due to the prevailing political uncertainty after Supreme Court’s refusal to probe Panama leaks, resulting in range-bound trading ending unexpectedly slightly higher,” said Mohammad Rizwan, head of sales, Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

The rupee ended at 104.63/104.66 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 104.65/104.69

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 6.20 percent from Thursday’s close of 6.40 percent.