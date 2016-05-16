TABLE-Japan Real Estate Investment -6 MTH results

May 16 (Reuters) Japan Real Estate Investment Corp FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Mar 31, 2016 ended Sep 30, 2015 to Sep 30, 2016 to Mar 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 30.59 29.98 30.56 30.56 (+2.0 pct ) (+5.9 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Net 10.75 10.48 10.80 10.95 (+2.6 pct ) (+8.9 pct ) (+0.4 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) Div 8,121 yen 8,001 yen 8,250 yen 8,360 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8952.T