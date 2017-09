May 16 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co

* Says its shaanxi unit plans to invest in two pharma projects, each worth 5 billion yuan ($766.87 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TjhHG5; bit.ly/1XeyNHE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5200 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)