May 16 (Reuters) - Zhejiang DiAn Diagnostics Co Ltd

* Says it has signed an agreement to purchase a 65 percent stake in an Inner Mongolia medical firm for 253.5 million yuan ($38.88 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qnkovP

($1 = 6.5200 Chinese yuan renminbi)