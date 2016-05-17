FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navinfo to acquire MediaTek's unit AutoChips for 3.88 bln yuan via cash, share issue
May 17, 2016 / 4:51 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Navinfo Co Ltd

* Says to acquire MediaTek Inc’s unit AutoChips Inc for 3.88 billion yuan ($595.37 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 3.80 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, project

* Says it signs strategic agreement with AutoChips Inc and MediaTek Inc on business development

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2006nQT; bit.ly/1YxuyWp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
