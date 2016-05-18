FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Marshalls: worst day in 7 yrs on weakness in commercial markets
May 18, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BUZZ-Marshalls: worst day in 7 yrs on weakness in commercial markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Landscaping materials company Marshalls -c.9%, top FTSE midcap loser & on track for worst day since May 2009

** Rev for first 4 mnths of year +1% at £120m, reflecting softening commercial markets over last 2 mnths & tougher comparatives

** Almost 2/3rd of 30-day avg vol through in less than 30 mins

** CPA’s spring forecast of growth in UK market volumes of 3.0% in 2016 & 3.6% in 2017, reflects slight downward revision from winter forecast, Marshals says

** Canaccord Genuity points towards macro uncertainties and Brexit for work pauses in commercial & public markets

** Public Sector and Commercial end market represented c.64% of Marshalls’ total sales

** Peel Hunt cuts its rev estimates citing the weak trends

** Stock up c.7% YTD vs -3% fall in FTSE midcap index

